Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Full Truck Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

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Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $456.32 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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