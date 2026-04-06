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Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Full Truck Alliance logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Full Truck Alliance declared a dividend of $0.084 per share, payable April 22 to shareholders of record April 8 (ex-dividend date April 8), with the report citing a 203.0% yield.
  • The dividend appears sustainable, with a reported payout ratio of 17.1% and analysts forecasting $0.58 EPS next year (implying an expected payout ratio of ~24.1%).
  • Shares opened at $8.20 with a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE of 13.66; the stock trades near its 52‑week low of $8.04 (52‑week high $14.07) and was recently down about 0.2%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Full Truck Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $456.32 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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