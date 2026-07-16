Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.15 and traded as high as GBX 319.20. Future shares last traded at GBX 312, with a volume of 315,574 shares changing hands.

Get Future alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,013 target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Future from GBX 640 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 733 to GBX 358 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 586.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Future

Future Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £280.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 383.97.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 13.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 5.14%.The company had revenue of £349.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Future Company Profile

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Future, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Future wasn't on the list.

While Future currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here