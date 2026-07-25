Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 374.06 and traded as low as GBX 286. Future shares last traded at GBX 289.53, with a volume of 523,676 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Future from GBX 733 to GBX 358 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Future from GBX 640 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 750 to GBX 740 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,013 price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 503.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUTR

Future Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 374.06. The firm has a market cap of £260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 13.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of £349.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Future

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

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