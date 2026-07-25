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Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Future logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Future plc shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 286 and last changing hands at GBX 289.53. The move signals technical weakness versus the stock’s 200-day average of GBX 374.06.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average target price of GBX 503.50. Recent target cuts from firms like Canaccord Genuity and Barclays helped pull expectations lower.
  • Future’s latest earnings showed modest profitability and revenue, including GBX 13.10 EPS, £349.10 million in quarterly revenue, and a 5.14% net margin. The company also has notable leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Future plc (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 374.06 and traded as low as GBX 286. Future shares last traded at GBX 289.53, with a volume of 523,676 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Future from GBX 733 to GBX 358 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Future from GBX 640 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 750 to GBX 740 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,013 price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 503.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUTR

Future Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 374.06. The firm has a market cap of £260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 13.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of £349.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Future

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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