Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million.

Get Fvcbankcorp alerts: Sign Up

Fvcbankcorp Stock Performance

FVCB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 96,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,290. Fvcbankcorp has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $320.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fvcbankcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FVCB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fvcbankcorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 169,571 shares of the company's stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fvcbankcorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fvcbankcorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fvcbankcorp wasn't on the list.

While Fvcbankcorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here