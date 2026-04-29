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FY2026 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Issued By Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for AT&T's current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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Earnings History and Estimates for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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