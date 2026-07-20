FY2026 Earnings Estimate for HSBC Issued By Erste Group Bank

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.70. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HSBC's current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $100.56 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HSBC has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $101.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of HSBC by 80.5% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

HSBC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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