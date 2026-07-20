FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Interfor Issued By Scotiabank

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Free Report) - Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Interfor's current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 13.73%.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered Interfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD raised their target price on Interfor from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

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Interfor Stock Performance

IFP stock opened at C$13.28 on Monday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.13. The company has a market cap of C$873.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average is C$11.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.40.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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