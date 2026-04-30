FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ISRG Issued By Erste Group Bank

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical's current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical's FY2027 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

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Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $453.83 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $427.84 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $475.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 464,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $207,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Intuitive Surgical News

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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