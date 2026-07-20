FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Royal Gold Issued By Scotiabank

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL - Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.79 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold's current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.27.

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Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $189.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.81.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 88.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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