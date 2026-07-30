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FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:TVK Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
TerraVest Industries logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised TerraVest Industries’ FY2026 EPS estimate to C$3.63 from C$3.52 and forecast FY2027 EPS of C$6.10. The bank maintained a “Sector Outperform” rating and a C$172 price target.
  • TerraVest reported quarterly revenue of C$442.56 million and EPS of C$0.45, with a 4.35% net margin and 9.99% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but targets have been reduced by several firms; the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average target price of C$159.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries' current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries' FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of C$442.56 million for the quarter.

TVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$160.00 to C$130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$190.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$190.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$159.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVK

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 1.1%

TSE TVK opened at C$121.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.90. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company's operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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