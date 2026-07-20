FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ABB Issued By Erste Group Bank

ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABB in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for ABB's current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of ABB from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.00.

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ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABBNY opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81. ABB has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.13). ABB had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

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