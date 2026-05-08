FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ABT Issued By Erste Group Bank

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will earn $5.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories' current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABT. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $86.94 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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