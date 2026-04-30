FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ASML Issued By Erste Group Bank

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for ASML in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $37.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $34.21. The consensus estimate for ASML's current full-year earnings is $36.47 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ASML's FY2027 earnings at $48.68 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Santander lowered shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,394.08 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,399.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,245.20. ASML has a 12-month low of $651.46 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $548.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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