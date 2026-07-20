FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BMY Issued By Erste Group Bank

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb's current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE BMY opened at $60.71 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wins FDA Review For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of call options , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a strong value stock , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Strong Value Stock

Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to point to a “Hold” consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage continues to point to a consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.12 , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself.

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to from , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: The small downward revision to longer-term earnings expectations may indicate some caution around Bristol Myers Squibb’s post-2026 growth trajectory, which could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on future profitability.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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