FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BWMX Issued By Small Cap Consu

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Free Report) - Analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $633.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $19.79.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 77.89%.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.3252 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

In other news, Chairman Luis Campos acquired 46,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $768,480.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 20,249,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $332,295,361.65. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 88,706.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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