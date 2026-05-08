FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Visa Issued By Erste Group Bank

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $13.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.86. The consensus estimate for Visa's current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Visa's FY2027 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.25.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $321.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.72. Visa has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here