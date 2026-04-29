FY2026 EPS Estimate for Kinder Morgan Increased by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) - Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan's current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,320.24. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $952,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised several multi-year forecasts — FY2026 boosted to $1.43 from $1.34, FY2027 to $1.38 from $1.36, and FY2028 to $1.44 from $1.40 — and upgraded Q1 2027 to $0.40 (from $0.35). These upward revisions signal improved earnings expectations that can support valuation and dividend coverage.

US Capital Advisors raised several multi-year forecasts — FY2026 boosted to $1.43 from $1.34, FY2027 to $1.38 from $1.36, and FY2028 to $1.44 from $1.40 — and upgraded Q1 2027 to $0.40 (from $0.35). These upward revisions signal improved earnings expectations that can support valuation and dividend coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media attention is increasing: Zacks/Yahoo profile pieces and a Barchart roundup note that Wall Street remains moderately optimistic even though KMI has lagged the broader market; this raises stock visibility but doesn't change fundamentals. Trending Stock Article

Analyst/media attention is increasing: Zacks/Yahoo profile pieces and a Barchart roundup note that Wall Street remains moderately optimistic even though KMI has lagged the broader market; this raises stock visibility but doesn't change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: ETF/sector commentary (e.g., Plains All American coverage) highlights Permian activity and midstream dynamics that could be tailwinds for peers like Kinder Morgan over time, but this is an indirect factor. Plains All American Piece

ETF/sector commentary (e.g., Plains All American coverage) highlights Permian activity and midstream dynamics that could be tailwinds for peers like Kinder Morgan over time, but this is an indirect factor. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed Q4 2027 EPS to $0.35 from $0.37 — a small near-term downgrade that offsets some of the positive revisions and may temper quarterly expectations.

US Capital Advisors trimmed Q4 2027 EPS to $0.35 from $0.37 — a small near-term downgrade that offsets some of the positive revisions and may temper quarterly expectations. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that KMI recently underperformed peers, a reminder of relative weakness that could pressure sentiment even amid upgraded medium-term estimates. Underperformance Report

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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