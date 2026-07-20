FY2026 EPS Estimates for Amgen Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $22.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.45. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen's current full-year earnings is $22.31 per share.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

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Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $366.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $347.69 and its 200-day moving average is $350.53. Amgen has a 52-week low of $269.77 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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