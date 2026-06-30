FY2026 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup Lifted by Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup's FY2027 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AptarGroup has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $7,314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 135,759 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,466,000 after buying an additional 88,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here