FY2026 EPS Estimates for Barrick Mining Cut by Analyst

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX - Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Barrick Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining's current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on B. Bank of America lowered their price target on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.85.

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Barrick Mining Stock Down 0.0%

Barrick Mining stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. Barrick Mining has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Barrick Mining's revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 139,673 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 316,923 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is 19.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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