FY2026 EPS Estimates for CME Group Cut by Erste Group Bank

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.24. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group's current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for CME Group's FY2027 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $353.00 to $324.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.12.

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CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $245.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.15. CME Group has a 52-week low of $218.31 and a 52-week high of $329.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 325 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.57 per share, for a total transaction of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,050,111.94. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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