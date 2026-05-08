FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $8.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.48. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab's current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Ecolab's FY2027 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE ECL opened at $256.69 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.98. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $249.04 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total value of $390,454.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total transaction of $6,147,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,794 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,351.78. This represents a 18.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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