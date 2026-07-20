FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Cut by Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold's current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.83.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.31 million.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eldorado Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,370 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Further Reading

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