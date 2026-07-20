FY2026 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Cut by Scotiabank

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV - Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.43. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada's current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada's FY2027 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 65.12%.The firm had revenue of $650.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on FNV. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.40.

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Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FNV opened at $200.81 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $218.63 and its 200 day moving average is $236.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $285.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,330,234 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,726,741,000 after acquiring an additional 113,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,133 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,542,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,132 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,123,444 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,062,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,257 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,461,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $857,196,000 after purchasing an additional 110,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,808,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $582,177,000 after purchasing an additional 260,793 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company's business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

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