FY2026 EPS Estimates for General Motors Decreased by Analyst

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for General Motors in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $12.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.40. The consensus estimate for General Motors' current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for General Motors' FY2027 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.12. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS.

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GM has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

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General Motors Stock Up 1.2%

General Motors stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

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General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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