FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Decreased by Analyst

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.25.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $411.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,390.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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