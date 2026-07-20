FY2026 EPS Estimates for Intel Decreased by Erste Group Bank

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Intel's current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 167.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $50,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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