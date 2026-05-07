FY2026 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Boosted by Scotiabank

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 35.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Research cut Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinross Gold from a "buy (a+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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