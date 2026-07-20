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FY2026 EPS Estimates for L'Oreal Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
L'Oreal logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for L'Oréal to $3.14 from $3.11, and also set FY2027 EPS at $3.39.
  • The new FY2026 forecast is still slightly below the consensus estimate of $3.19 per share, suggesting analysts remain a bit more cautious than the market average.
  • Analyst sentiment around L'Oréal remains broadly positive, with several recent upgrades and a current average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
  • Five stocks we like better than L'Oreal.

L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of L'Oreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for L'Oreal's current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for L'Oreal's FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of L'Oreal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L'Oreal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L'Oreal from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of L'Oreal from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L'Oreal currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY

L'Oreal Price Performance

LRLCY stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. L'Oreal has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

L'Oreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L'Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for L'Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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