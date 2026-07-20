FY2026 EPS Estimates for L'Oreal Lifted by Erste Group Bank

L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of L'Oreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for L'Oreal's current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for L'Oreal's FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of L'Oreal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L'Oreal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L'Oreal from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of L'Oreal from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L'Oreal currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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L'Oreal Price Performance

LRLCY stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. L'Oreal has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

L'Oreal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L'Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

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