FY2026 EPS Estimates for OR Royalties Reduced by Scotiabank

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for OR Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties' current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of OR Royalties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on OR Royalties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded OR Royalties from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Get OR Royalties alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

OR Royalties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $28.25 on Monday. OR Royalties has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.74.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.27 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 78.09% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. OR Royalties's payout ratio is 18.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in OR Royalties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,147 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company's stock.

About OR Royalties

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OR Royalties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OR Royalties wasn't on the list.

While OR Royalties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here