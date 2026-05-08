FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:MBGYY Boosted by Analyst

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group's current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Separately, HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGYY opened at C$14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$13.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.49. The stock has a market cap of C$56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of C$36.98 billion during the quarter.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

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