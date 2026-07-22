FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:YARIY Raised by Analyst

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Yara International ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA's current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA's FY2027 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.95 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%.

Get Yara International ASA alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YARIY. Zacks Research lowered Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YARIY

Yara International ASA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.57.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yara International ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yara International ASA wasn't on the list.

While Yara International ASA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here