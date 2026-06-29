FY2026 EPS Estimates for Palomar Reduced by Zacks Research

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.87. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar's current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.84 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.79 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Palomar from $186.00 to $159.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.75.

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Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR opened at $126.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Palomar has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $156.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 329,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,207,668.48. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 1,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $249,136.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,501.78. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,634 shares of company stock worth $2,291,441. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,278 shares of the company's stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,368 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Palomar by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 840,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,229,000 after acquiring an additional 101,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 785,165 shares of the company's stock worth $105,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,914 shares of the company's stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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