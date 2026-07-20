FY2026 EPS Estimates for Roche Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Roche in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Roche's current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Roche's FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research cut Roche from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

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Roche Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. Roche has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 14.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 1.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at $4,448,000.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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