Go Pro
→ Buy this stock tomorrow (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

FY2026 EPS Estimates for Roche Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Roche logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Roche to $3.14 from $3.12, slightly above the current consensus estimate of $3.13 per share.
  • The firm also projected FY2027 EPS of $3.37, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth.
  • Analyst sentiment on Roche is mixed overall, with the stock carrying a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of $51.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Roche in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Roche's current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Roche's FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research cut Roche from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roche

Roche Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. Roche has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 14.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 1.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at $4,448,000.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Roche Right Now?

Before you consider Roche, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roche wasn't on the list.

While Roche currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines