FY2026 EPS Estimates for Roche Raised by Erste Group Bank

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Roche in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Roche's current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Roche's FY2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

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RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Roche from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RHHBY

Roche Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Roche stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Roche has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $60.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Roche by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,881 shares of the company's stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,659 shares of the company's stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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