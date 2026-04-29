FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ryanair Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ryanair in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.83. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Ryanair's FY2027 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ryanair by 1,057.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 68.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here