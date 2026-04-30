FY2026 EPS Estimates for Shell Increased by Erste Group Bank

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shell in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.28. The consensus estimate for Shell's current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Shell's FY2027 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

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Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.82 billion.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 70.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,086 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Shell

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About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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