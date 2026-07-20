FY2026 EPS Estimates for SPOT Increased by Erste Group Bank

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.27. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology's current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.58.

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Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $478.86 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $748.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 423.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,714.54. The trade was a 39.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.72, for a total value of $8,973,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,314.24. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

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Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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