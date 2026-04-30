FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Cut by KeyCorp

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply's current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply's FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

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Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.96.

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $104,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,214,390,000 after buying an additional 902,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,152,819,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after buying an additional 2,706,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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