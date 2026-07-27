FY2026 EPS Estimates for Transat A.T. Reduced by Scotiabank

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.98) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.27). The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.'s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Transat A.T.'s FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Transat A.T. had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRZ. National Bank Financial cut shares of Transat A.T. from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of C$2.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Price Performance

TRZ stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.54. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -186.46.

About Transat A.T.

Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together.

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