FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:AEM Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $18.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.53. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines' FY2027 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

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AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "sector" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$295.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at C$191.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$231.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$264.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$161.45 and a 1-year high of C$348.94. The company has a market cap of C$95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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