FY2026 EPS Forecast for Gilead Sciences Boosted by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences' FY2027 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.04.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,399,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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