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FY2026 EPS Forecast for Skeena Resources Raised by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Skeena Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for Skeena Resources to ($1.37) per share from ($1.39), though the company is still expected to post a loss. The new estimate remains below the current consensus forecast of ($1.23) per share.
  • Analyst sentiment on Skeena remains mixed to bearish overall, with recent downgrades from Wall Street Zen, Weiss Ratings, and Zacks Research. MarketBeat says the stock’s current average rating is “Moderate Buy”.
  • Skeena Resources shares opened at $25.19, with a market cap of about $3.14 billion. The stock is well below its 52-week high of $38.77 and is also trading under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources.

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.39). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources' current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:SKE opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.14. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

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