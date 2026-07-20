FY2027 Earnings Estimate for LLY Issued By Erste Group Bank

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will earn $45.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $44.66. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company's current full-year earnings is $34.55 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,036.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company's stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company's stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company's stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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