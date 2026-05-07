FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Issued By Scotiabank

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.44. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Methanex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.90.

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Methanex Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of MEOH opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $957.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Methanex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Methanex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Methanex by 1,087.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Methanex by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Methanex by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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