FY2027 Earnings Estimate for NVO Issued By Erste Group Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVO opened at $50.29 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $71.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $314,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Reuters article

India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Yahoo Finance article

Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Reuters article

Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. MarketBeat article

Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. American Banking News article

Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that Eli Lilly still has a chance to win parts of the GLP-1 market, highlighting competitive risk even as Novo’s pill gains traction. The Motley Fool article

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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