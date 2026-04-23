FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AGIO Issued By HC Wainwright

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.46) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.48). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals' FY2028 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.78.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,411.26. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Krishnan Viswanadhan sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $82,260.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,919.80. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $520,405 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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