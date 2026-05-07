FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Issued By Scotiabank

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO - Free Report) NYSE: CCJ - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of C$845.37 million during the quarter.

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Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$201.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$176.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Cameco Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$168.75 on Thursday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$66.09 and a 12-month high of C$182.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

Key Headlines Impacting Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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