FY2027 Earnings Forecast for DPM Metals Issued By Scotiabank

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of DPM Metals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals' current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $308.77 million.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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DPM Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. DPM Metals has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

DPM Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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