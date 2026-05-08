FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TMO Issued By Erste Group Bank

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $27.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.20. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific's current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $623.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $473.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $493.53 and its 200-day moving average is $546.70. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,544. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here